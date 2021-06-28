Advertisement

Police urge drivers to be cautious as holiday weekend approaches

The100 deadliest days of summer on the road are underway, and police are asking drivers to be cautious, especially as the 4th of July approaches.(Melissa Stephens)
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The100 deadliest days of summer on the road are underway, and police are asking drivers to be cautious, especially as the 4th of July approaches.

Sergeant Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police says good drivers need to be especially proactive.

He suggests practicing ‘heads up driving’.

This means lifting your gaze up and looking further down the road, instead of only at the car in front of you.

“And what that does is it just opens up everything,” said Sgt. Bohner. “You can see oncoming traffic. Did something bad happen that’s coming towards me that I might either have to speed up to get away from?”

Sgt. Bohner also urges drivers to be cautious in work zones and leave plenty of space between the car in front.

And as for road rage, he says to take a deep breath, ignore it and don’t even respond to angry drivers.

