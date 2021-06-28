Advertisement

Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse becomes Olympian

Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse is Tokyo Bound.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUEGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Naguse is loose.

Irish senior track star Yared Naguse has hit several milestones this season, and now, he can call himself an Olympian.

Late Sunday night or early Monday morning at 12:40 a.m., Nuguse finished third in the 1500m of the Olympic Trial finals with a time of 3:36.19 seconds.

Naguse put it into gear late, he was in sixth with 200 meters remaining.

Fans can watch Nuguse compete in Tokyo at the Olympic games on WNDU.

The games get started in July.

