Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse becomes Olympian

EUEGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Naguse is loose.

Irish senior track star Yared Naguse has hit several milestones this season, and now, he can call himself an Olympian.

𝗬𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗢𝗞𝗬𝗢!!!!!!!!!



Nuguse finishes 3rd in the final with an incredible final kick to become an Olympian! He finished with a time of 3:36.19.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/kLSiPU1n4q — Notre Dame XC/TF (@NDXCTF) June 28, 2021

Late Sunday night or early Monday morning at 12:40 a.m., Nuguse finished third in the 1500m of the Olympic Trial finals with a time of 3:36.19 seconds.

Yared Nuguse: Olympian



Here is the final 200m from his incredible performance.#GoIrish☘️pic.twitter.com/QkTtFpt6T5 — Notre Dame XC/TF (@NDXCTF) June 28, 2021

Naguse put it into gear late, he was in sixth with 200 meters remaining.

Fans can watch Nuguse compete in Tokyo at the Olympic games on WNDU.

The games get started in July.

