Michiana electric vehicle maker goes public on NASDAQ

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, a new electric vehicle start-up right here in Michiana is now a publicly traded company, and they’ll be based out of the old AM General Hummer plant in Mishawaka.

You could say that the energy is electric at Electric Last Mile Solutions, or ELMS.

“What’s exciting today is the grand re-opening of this plant. It has a storied past going back 20 years,” ELMS CEO Jim Taylor says.

This company isn’t going backwards, but is focused on bringing the latest technology to Michiana.

“Well electric, it’s the time,” Taylor says.

Taylor says these electric vans are for short distance.

“The range will be about 150 miles but the actual duty cycle for these kind of vehicles is more like 40-60 miles.”

ELMS says they’re ahead of the game, and these vans have a variety of uses from deliveries to company work vans. They run on all electric power.

“There are no competitors in that space, there are no announced electric vehicles coming to that area. We’ll be the only player as we launch this fall from the plant and that will allow us to be first mover and gain immediate market share as we launch the vehicle,” Taylor says.

On Monday, ELMS got listed on the NASDAQ as a publicly traded company and just bought the AM General building late last week. It’s quiet in there for now, but production on the vans will start in September, making about 20,000 for the first year but up to 80,000 vans in a few years. That’ll create around 100 jobs in the company.

Taylor is no stranger to AM General building, having worked with Hummer before and now making these electric vans in the former hummer plant could be a bit shocking.

“Well, its going to be, I’d say, slightly emotional. Brian and I have been through the ups and downs of this plant literally for 20 years. We remember it when it was rocking and full-out two and a half hour shifts and making tens of thousands of hummers and then you know went quiet, and so watching this whole plant be operating again, conveyors rolling, vehicles going out the back door will be a great day.”

The vans will cost around $32,000 and could be even less with an electric vehicle tax credit.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.