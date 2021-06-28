MEDICAL MOMENT: Investigational drug for COVID?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the FDA, as of late last year there were 370 active trials for therapies to treat covid-19. For some critically ill patients, finding treatment has been trial and error.

But one Connecticut family says an internet search led them to an experimental drug they say saved their loved one’s life.

63-year-old Michael DiDonato and his wife Lori were both hospitalized with COVID on the same day. Lori got better; Michael wound up on a ventilator, hovering near death.

“There were a couple of days like that, where we went to bed thinking, you know, preparing ourselves, we might get a call tonight, you know, we have to be prepared for that,” says Michael’s wife, Lori DiDonato.

“It really was that critical,” says Daniel A. Gerardi, MD, FCCP, Chief, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn.

Michael’s son began searching for survivor stories and read about a Florida doctor who recovered after treatment with an experimental drug known now as ZYESAMI.

“I looked into it, we weren’t gonna just jump on the bandwagon with some kind of quack thing,” Lori said.

In order to get access to the therapy, the DiDonato’s physician had to ask the drug company to allow compassionate use.

“This was a novel therapy that had some good data, preliminary data, about its anti-inflammatory effect, and evasive dilator effect, so that it might improve a patient’s oxygenation,” says Dr. Gerardi.

The company rushed ZYESAMI to St. Francis Hospital where doctors infused the drug for 12 hours, three days in a row. After a second round of the therapy, Michael began to respond.

“We couldn’t believe it. We were so joyful,” Lori exclaimed.

“Sounds like it was a Hail Mary,” Michael DiDonato added.

Michael’s voice is weak and he uses a walker, but he’s thankful to be here, and is working to get stronger every day.

Dr. Gerardi says there is still not enough science to confirm that the drug worked. A phase-three clinical trial started at the end of April.

