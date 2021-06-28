Advertisement

LHP Santiago ejected, glove confiscated during Mariners’ win

Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago...
Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Santiago was ejected by Cuzzi. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball’s new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the resumption of a suspended game.

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games.

Paul Sewald got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

6/27/2021 9:00:38 PM (GMT -4:00)

