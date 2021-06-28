Advertisement

Kershaw’s 13 Ks, McKinstry’s slam lifts Dodgers past Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs in the Dodgers’ third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday.

Kershaw yielded four hits while flummoxing the Cubs with his slider, recording his highest strikeout total in a regular-season game since July 2017 and getting a season-high 25 swings and misses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/27/2021 9:57:37 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

A few scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers dimishing into morning
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding...
Heavy rainfall brings flood risk and damage to Michiana
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago...
LHP Santiago ejected, glove confiscated during Mariners’ win
In game two the South Bend Cubs (20-27) put up double-digit runs for the second time in the...
South Bend Cubs win finale, split doubleheader
South Bend Cubs split doubleheader
South Bend Cubs split Sunday doubleheader with Fort Wayne
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on...
Brian Kelly discusses Notre Dame’s approach to grad transfers