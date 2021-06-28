Advertisement

Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said federal policies on marijuana have undermined the reason for laws on its sale or use.

“A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach,” he wrote.

The conservative justice shared his thoughts in the court’s denial of a petition to hear an appeal for a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary, released Monday.

The dispensary case centers on an IRS investigation into whether it illegally deducted business expenses. Current tax code does not allow companies dealing in controlled substances to deduct costs the way other businesses can.

“Under this rule, a business that is still in the red after it pays its workers and keeps the lights on might nonetheless owe substantial federal income tax,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas pointed out that 36 states allow medical marijuana use, and 18 allow recreational use. The U.S. Department of Justice policy has for several years been against interfering in those states’ policies, despite the federal law.

“Once comprehensive, the federal government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” he wrote. “This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters...
St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property
An abandoned building on the 1100 block of East Indiana Avenue collapsed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
South Bend building collapses, falls on home
A few scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers dimishing into morning
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
The outdoor portion of the Downtown Summer Block Party in Goshen was cancelled due to the rain,...
Goshen Downtown Summer Block Party continues despite rain

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave
Here is a map of several locations throughout St. Joseph County where you can pick up sandbags....
Flooding sandbag locations in St. Joseph County