If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you did not hear any tornado sirens go off in St. Joseph County over the weekend, you are not alone.

Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing sirens Saturday night.

According to Emergency Management Director John Antonucci, all 67 sirens throughout the county were tested and were working prior to any tornado warnings that were issued.

“I was in the dispatch center Saturday to make sure the sirens deployed correctly. So we can check a siren to make sure that transmission went out and was received and transmitted back to the head end and everything seemed to be working as it should.”

However, Antonucci says it is possible that some sirens could not be heard because of the affects of severe weather including high winds.

“These sirens are directional, they rotate. Depending on wind direction, if you are on the south side of a siren, and the wind is out of the southwest, and the siren happens to be rotating to the north, no...you are not going to hear that siren,” Antonucci says.

According to the National Weather Service, tornado sirens are intended to be heard for those who are outside. Therefore, people inside of their home will likely not be able to hear the sirens either.

While most tornado sirens have been recently updated throughout the county to 240 watts, Antonucci says there are roughly 20 sirens remaining at 110 watts, and battery dependent, that still need to be changed.

“There are still sirens that exist that are driven off battery power. If we fire the sirens once during a day, it may or may not fire again as I said. It depends on the charging of those batteries and how quickly they replenish,” Antonucci says.

Regardless, Antonucci says while no siren system is perfect, it’s important to stay vigilant and aware, especially when a severe storm is on the way.

Just be aware of what’s happening. When you know that there is dangerous weather on the way, take cover or at least prepare to take cover,” Antonucci says.

If you feel a siren near you is not working properly, Antonucci says Emergency Management does have the ability to conduct a silent test to ensure it is deploying proper sound.

To contact St. Joseph County Emergency Management, click here or call 574-235-9378.

To view a map of where each siren is located in St. Joseph County, click here.

