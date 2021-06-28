Former Notre Dame hockey video coach accused of sexual assault while with Blackhawks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich has been accused of sexual assault by two former Blackhawks players back in 2010.

Aldrich also was employed in the video unit at Notre Dame from 2006 to 2008 and then at the Compton Family Ice Arena from 2011 to 2012 after the said allegations took place.

Three Notre Dame players who played while Aldrich was at the University told The Athletic that they felt “discomfort” around Aldrich at social gatherings.

The university released a statement about Aldrich to WNDU:

“There is no record of complaints against Aldrich while he was at Notre Dame, or thereafter, based on his employment here.”

On Monday, the Blackhawks announced they have hired a former federal prosecutor to lead an independent review of the allegations against Aldrich in 2010.

In an internal memo, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said the organization will try to figure out all of the information regarding the allegations on Aldrich in 2010.

“We want to reiterate to you that we take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously,” Wirtz said. “They in no way reflect this organization’s culture or values.”

