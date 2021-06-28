Advertisement

Flooding sandbag locations in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After all the rain Michiana saw this weekend, some of you might have high water and flooding around your homes.

Here is a map of several locations throughout St. Joseph County where you can pick up sandbags. We also have a link to those locations, which includes addresses, phone numbers, and hours available right here.

