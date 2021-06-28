First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -MONDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Warming up quickly into the middle 80s with another humid day on tap. This warmth and humidity will support more scattered showers and storms this afternoon into the early evening. Not everyone will see the storms but those that do could see locally heavy rainfall. High of 84.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers ending early with lows dropping into the upper 60s by morning. A light breeze but remaining mostly cloudy with shower chances increasing again by morning. Low of 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and middle of the day. Warm and humid locally heavy rainfall possible again. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm and humid day and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. A few heavier downpours are possible. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms continues into Friday. Then as we head to the weekend, we will slide the front South and bring back more sunshine and dry weather. The shower chances diminish as more sunshine is likely for the holiday weekend. Fireworks should go off without a hitch! The cooler temperatures stick around into next week. We warm back into the low 80s and keep the sunshine around!

