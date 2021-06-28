Cass County residents dealing with major damages after weekend storms

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We are continuing to follow the aftermath of this weekend’s severe weather throughout Michiana.

People who live near Magician Lake in Cass County are dealing with some major damage like dozens of fallen trees, down power lines and debris everywhere.

One woman’s shed was smashed from a fallen tree.

“It was hitting the windows so hard, the rain, and all of a sudden my husband says, ‘Do you hear that whistle?’ and I said, ‘Well whistles are usually tornadoes!’ It just slammed the windows even more. He said, ‘Look, the trees are bending down. Quick, get the dog, and let’s get in the bathroom,’” resident Theresa Faust said.

Another man came home to a boat in his front yard.

“I came the back way because I couldn’t get down the street, and that’s when I saw the trailer, there was a boat in the driveway, so it was definitely a tornado. It couldn’t have been a wind burst. The pontoon was about a half-mile down the road in the water, and it ended up here, and the trees through here look like it landed here. But they got it out this morning though,” resident Chris Conforti said.

Another woman who was out of town when the storms hit says she was speechless when she saw her house.

“I open the photo. The photo was this, and I just couldn’t even speak. People were saying what’s wrong, what’s wrong, and I just had to hand them my phone because I was in such shock I couldn’t speak. I saw some of my home, but I was wondering where the rest of it was. Was it there? Was it totally crushed?” resident Kelly Bollito said.

Several crews were busy around Magician Lake Monday working hard to clean up and restore power for people in the area.

