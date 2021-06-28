Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters...
St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property
A few scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers dimishing into morning
The outdoor portion of the Downtown Summer Block Party in Goshen was cancelled due to the rain,...
Goshen Downtown Summer Block Party continues despite rain
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says
Shashanareddy Gaddu, the general manager at a Domino's near Pittsburgh, used his smartwatch to...
Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery