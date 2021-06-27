White Sox game against Seattle suspended, to resume Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) - The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox has been suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start.

It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale.

The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.

The pitching matchups for both games were not clear.

The teams waited out a delay of more than an hour prior to the first pitch as rain poured and tornado sirens blared in the city.

Play was stopped again after the top of the third because of another downpour.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/26/2021 6:33:33 PM (GMT -4:00)