White Sox game against Seattle suspended, to resume Sunday

The Chicago White Sox grounds crew puts a tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third...
The Chicago White Sox grounds crew puts a tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. After two rain delays the game was suspended in the third until Sunday, June 27th. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox has been suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start.

It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale.

The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.

The pitching matchups for both games were not clear.

The teams waited out a delay of more than an hour prior to the first pitch as rain poured and tornado sirens blared in the city.

Play was stopped again after the top of the third because of another downpour.

6/26/2021 6:33:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

