South Bend Cubs win finale, split doubleheader

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Game one of a double header was a resumption of last night’s game that was suspended halfway through the third inning.

Last night Chris Kachmar made his return off the injured list after missing two starts but was limited to just three innings because of the rain and suspension of the game until the next day.

Jonny Homza was hit by the second pitch of the game and then came around to score the first run of the game on an Agustin Ruiz two-out double. South Bend struck right back in the first despite the first two batters of the inning being retired. Yonathan Perlaza singled and Nelson Velazquez launched an RBI double that hopped off the wall in dead centerfield.

The score was 1-1 when the delay started and the eventual suspension occurred. The game was picked up at 12:05 p.m. today.

Tanner Jesson Dalton came in to relieve Kachmar and allowed two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run shot from Agustin Ruiz, his 10th homer of the season

South Bend go one back in the sixth. Jacob Olson doubled down the line in left with one out and scored on a clutch two-out single from Matt Warkentin.

The Cubs got four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to end the game, including two shutouts inning from Samuel Reyes and one from Hunter Bigge. But the Cubs couldn’t complete the comeback and lost by a final of 3-2. Delvin Zinn singled in the ninth with one out, picked up his 30th stolen base of the season, but was stranded there when Perlaza struck out to end the game.

In game two the South Bend Cubs (20-27) put up double-digit runs for the second time in the last three games and defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-25) by a final of 11-4.

Fort Wayne would once again strike first in the first though. This time it was four straight two-out hits, including an RBI single from Ruiz and a two-RBI single from Justin Lopez that got it done.

The Cubs trailed 3-0 but would score the next 11 runs with some clutch hitting and a barrage of walks from Matt Waldron, who came in having not walked two batters in a game this season, but walked seven today in 2.2 innings.

With two outs and Harrison Wenson at first, following his first hit in the Cubs farm system, Waldron walked three straight batters and walked in a run. Perlaza then ripped a two-out two-run single to left to tie the game, 3-3.

And then for the fourth time this year against Fort Wayne, the Cubs put up a six-spot.

With two runners aboard Matt Burch knocked in a run with a base hit to right to give the Cubs their first lead. After a walk to Edmond Americaan, Delvin Zinn hit a sac-fly to right to add on another and give South Bend a 5-3 lead. Bradlee Beesley drew his third walk in as many innings and Perlaza followed with a grand slam to right on a moonshot that hung in the air forever and then barely cleared the wall in right.

The Cubs would add two more in the fourth on an RBI double from Jacob Olson and an RBI double from Matt Burch.

After allowing those three runs in the first, Bradford Deppermann gutted out the next three innings scoreless. He was relieved by Tyler Suellentrop, who gave up a run in the fifth on a wild pitch but picked up his first win in high-a baseball. Eduarniel Nunez recorded the final three outs in the Cubs win.

Next up: The Cubs travel east to take on the Lake County Captains, first pitch at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

