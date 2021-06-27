Advertisement

Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny does not qualify for Tokyo Olympics in Pole Vault

The bar set at 4.50 meters would prove to be too challenging.
The bar set at 4.50 meters would prove to be too challenging.(NBC Olympics)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Lakeshore’s Lauren Chorny hoped to punch her ticket to Tokyo Saturday night.

Chorny missed her first two attempts at 4.35 meters and needed to make this one to stay in the competition. Luckily on her final attempt she cleared the bar and made it to the next round.

The bar set at 4.50 meters would prove to be too challenging.

Chorny missed all three attempts and misses out on a chance in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All Watches Dropped
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding...
Heavy rainfall brings flood risk and damage to Michiana

Latest News

The rain held out for two and a half innings before a tornado warning and heavy rain suspended...
Cubs and TinCaps games suspended due to rain
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his game winning solo home run with Chicago...
Cody Bellinger blasts game-ending HR, Dodgers beat Cubs 3-2
The Chicago White Sox grounds crew puts a tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third...
White Sox game against Seattle suspended, to resume Sunday
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) singles to drive in Harold Castro against the Houston...
Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers