Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny does not qualify for Tokyo Olympics in Pole Vault

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Lakeshore’s Lauren Chorny hoped to punch her ticket to Tokyo Saturday night.

Chorny missed her first two attempts at 4.35 meters and needed to make this one to stay in the competition. Luckily on her final attempt she cleared the bar and made it to the next round.

The bar set at 4.50 meters would prove to be too challenging.

Chorny missed all three attempts and misses out on a chance in Tokyo.

