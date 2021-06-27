Advertisement

Grossman’s 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is surrounded by Zack Short, Akil Baddoo, and Jeimer...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is surrounded by Zack Short, Akil Baddoo, and Jeimer Candelario after hitting a sacrifice buct to score Baddoo and defeat the Houston Astros in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 for a split of their four-game series.

The Tigers went 5-2 against Houston this season.

There were a total of only seven hits in their final meeting this year, and Detroit needed just three to win.

Houston brought in reliever Blake Taylor to begin the 10th with Akil Baddoo starting on second as the automatic runner.

Jonathan Schoop’s groundout moved the winning run to third.

Grossman bunted Taylor’s first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor’s desperate flip.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/27/2021 5:37:10 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

No severe weather at this time on Max 16 Radar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few isolated t-storms
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding...
Heavy rainfall brings flood risk and damage to Michiana
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on...
Brian Kelly discusses Notre Dame’s approach to grad transfers
Kelly says grad transfers need to fill a specific hole within Notre Dame’s roster and the...
Brian Kelly discusses Notre Dame’s approach to grad transfers
Heather Schuh was recently ranked as the number one female in the world for her age group.
Edwardsburg woman dominates triathlons
The rain held out for two and a half innings before a tornado warning and heavy rain suspended...
Cubs and TinCaps games suspended due to rain