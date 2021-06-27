Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for SUNDAY

Potential for Strong PM T-storms
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT
First Alert Weather Day today - with a LOW threat level, which is less than yesterday, though still a threat.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We’ve already seen quite a bit of heavy rain since Thursday night - over 5″ in some areas.

And more rain continues as we continue to ride along a stationary boundary that just won’t budge.

Shower and storm chances continue through much of the week before we finally see some cooler and less humid conditions late in the week.

