Edwardsburg woman dominates triathlons

Coeur D’ Alene, IDAHO (WNDU) - Heather Schuh from Edwardsburg has been competing in triathlons for 11 years.

She was recently ranked as the number one female in the world for her age group.

Heather works full time and has three kids and has inspired them to get into triathlons as well!

This weekend, Heather will be competing in an Ironman in Idaho which is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a marathon run.

“Super competitive,” Schuh said. “Each race you learn a little bit. You know, race day is race day. The stars can be aligned right and you can do everything right or it could just be a really rough day and not feel good, nutritional fail or technical fail or whatever. So you just learn and take each race and grow with it.”

Schuh says racing shows her kids that anything is possible.

She’s competing in four half ironman’s this year and four full Ironman’s.

She’s also a member of the local Triple Threat Triathlon team.

