Advertisement

Edwardsburg woman dominates triathlons

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Coeur D’ Alene, IDAHO (WNDU) - Heather Schuh from Edwardsburg has been competing in triathlons for 11 years.

She was recently ranked as the number one female in the world for her age group.

Heather works full time and has three kids and has inspired them to get into triathlons as well!

This weekend, Heather will be competing in an Ironman in Idaho which is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a marathon run.

“Super competitive,” Schuh said. “Each race you learn a little bit. You know, race day is race day. The stars can be aligned right and you can do everything right or it could just be a really rough day and not feel good, nutritional fail or technical fail or whatever. So you just learn and take each race and grow with it.”

Schuh says racing shows her kids that anything is possible.

She’s competing in four half ironman’s this year and four full Ironman’s.

She’s also a member of the local Triple Threat Triathlon team.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All Watches Dropped
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding...
Heavy rainfall brings flood risk and damage to Michiana
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

The rain held out for two and a half innings before a tornado warning and heavy rain suspended...
Cubs and TinCaps games suspended due to rain
She was recently ranked as the number one female in the world for her age group.
Edwardsburg woman dominates triathlons
The rain held out for two and a half innings before a tornado warning and heavy rain suspended...
Cubs and TinCaps games suspended due to rain
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his game winning solo home run with Chicago...
Cody Bellinger blasts game-ending HR, Dodgers beat Cubs 3-2