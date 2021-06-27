Advertisement

Cubs and TinCaps games suspended due to rain

By South Bend Cubs
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The rain held out for two and a half innings before a tornado warning and heavy rain suspended play. Tarp was pulled off the field with enough time to allow game five of the Cubs and the TinCaps to begin on schedule, and the offenses of both squad’s started off hot.

Each team scored a run in the first inning, with the TinCaps starting things off on an RBI double from Agustin Ruiz. The hot bat of Nelson Velazquez responded in the home half, with a deep fly ball into centerfield going over the head of Reinaldo Ilarraza, allowing Yonathan Perlaza to score from first and tie it up.

After a scoreless second, a tornado warning was issued during the top of the third inning, but the game continued for another half inning. Fort Wayne Starter Ethan Elliott had returned to the mound for warmups in the bottom half, but the downpour began before the Cubs came up to bat. After a short delay, the game was officially suspended with Bradlee Beesley leading off the bottom of the third inning for South Bend.

With the game suspended, play will resume tomorrow beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will resume in the bottom of the 3rd inning and will complete all nine innings.

TICKET INFORMATION

Sunday’s regularly scheduled contest will now be a 7-inning game, beginning approximately 30 minutes following game one. Those with tickets to Sunday’s game will be able to get into both games.

Fans with tickets from the game on Saturday, June 26 can exchange their tickets to any 2021 regular season home game, including the game on Sunday, June 27. The South Bend Cubs Championship canvas print giveaway will be handed out when gates open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office.

