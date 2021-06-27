Cody Bellinger blasts game-ending HR, Dodgers beat Cubs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cody Bellinger homered with two out in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in their first walk-off victory of the season.

Bellinger came on as a late defensive substitution.

He crushed a 422-foot homer to center off Keegan Thompson, setting off a big celebration on the field for the defending World Series champions.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner drove in runs in the first inning, and the Dodgers made 26 outs before Bellinger ended it.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs, who had won their first four games of the season against Los Angeles before losing twice.

6/26/2021 10:44:15 PM (GMT -4:00)