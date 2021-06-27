Advertisement

Brian Kelly discusses Notre Dame’s approach to grad transfers

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like the rest of the college football world, Notre Dame Football is navigating the ever growing transfer portal, specifically for grad transfers

Last season, Brian Kelly brought in four grad transfers including Ben Skowronek.

This year, that number is at two with quarterback Jack Coan coming from Wisconsin and Marshall O-lineman Cain Madden announcing earlier this month he would be joining the Irish.

Kelly says grad transfers need to fill a specific hole within Notre Dame’s roster and the process of transferring is simpler for grads.

“We have to find areas where transfers can easily come into university and adapt to our university,” Kelly said. “Undergraduate transfer is a lot more difficult. You have to transfer credits into a particular college. It’s a lot dicier. So yeah, we have to fit to who we are and so the graduate transfer is an easier vehicle for us. Our focus then becomes much more on that grad transfer.”

Kelly went on to say that bringing in grad transfers doesn’t require all the bells and whistles of bringing in younger recruits. That grad transfers feel more like a business decision.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No severe weather at this time on Max 16 Radar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few isolated t-storms
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding...
Heavy rainfall brings flood risk and damage to Michiana
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse qualifies for 1500M Final
Kentucky infielder Erin Coffel (21) during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
Bremen alum Erin Coffel makes USA Softball U18 World Cup team
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college...
Marian and La Lumiere alum Jaden Ivey makes USA Men’s U19 World Cup roster
Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse advances to 1500-meter Olympic Trial semifinal