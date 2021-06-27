Brian Kelly discusses Notre Dame’s approach to grad transfers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like the rest of the college football world, Notre Dame Football is navigating the ever growing transfer portal, specifically for grad transfers

Last season, Brian Kelly brought in four grad transfers including Ben Skowronek.

This year, that number is at two with quarterback Jack Coan coming from Wisconsin and Marshall O-lineman Cain Madden announcing earlier this month he would be joining the Irish.

Kelly says grad transfers need to fill a specific hole within Notre Dame’s roster and the process of transferring is simpler for grads.

“We have to find areas where transfers can easily come into university and adapt to our university,” Kelly said. “Undergraduate transfer is a lot more difficult. You have to transfer credits into a particular college. It’s a lot dicier. So yeah, we have to fit to who we are and so the graduate transfer is an easier vehicle for us. Our focus then becomes much more on that grad transfer.”

Kelly went on to say that bringing in grad transfers doesn’t require all the bells and whistles of bringing in younger recruits. That grad transfers feel more like a business decision.

