Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) singles to drive in Harold Castro against the Houston...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) singles to drive in Harold Castro against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader.

After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap.

Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer.

With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen.

Two pitches, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

6/26/2021 9:14:42 PM (GMT -4:00)

