Advertisement

Strikes and Spares hosting tons of fun all under one roof

Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka will have you and your family dry and entertained all day, with...
Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka will have you and your family dry and entertained all day, with much more to do than bowling.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The wet weather outside will have you looking for something to do indoors.

Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka will have you and your family dry and entertained all day, with much more to do than bowling.

They have go-cart racing, bumper cars, mini-golf, and a ninja course so you can test your skills.

They also have a full arcade where you can win prizes and try out all their new games.

“Especially this weekend with the rain, we’re getting lots of phone calls from people wanting to book something inside. We’re a family entertainment center. I think we’re just great for families to come and have a good time,” Strikes and Spares Manager Cris Cramer.

Head over to their Facebook page to find out when they’re open and for more info.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
First Alert Weather DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado WATCH through 8pm
Culver Indiana is a great place to cool down this summer and it’s where I’m at for today’s One...
One Tank Trips: Culver, IN

Latest News

The walk was held near the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in South Bend on June 19th.
Community prayer walk in South Bend
Every morning, a packed van leaves ADEC as they collect food from several local businesses...
ADEC helping clients and the community with its day-programs
Jason just finished his freshman year in high school. He’s a teenager who can be silly, yet...
Wednesday’s Child: Take a hike with Jason
More than 75 artists from around the country and from right here in St. Joseph County continued...
Leeper Park art fair is back for the 54th year