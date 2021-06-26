Strikes and Spares hosting tons of fun all under one roof

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The wet weather outside will have you looking for something to do indoors.

Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka will have you and your family dry and entertained all day, with much more to do than bowling.

They have go-cart racing, bumper cars, mini-golf, and a ninja course so you can test your skills.

They also have a full arcade where you can win prizes and try out all their new games.

“Especially this weekend with the rain, we’re getting lots of phone calls from people wanting to book something inside. We’re a family entertainment center. I think we’re just great for families to come and have a good time,” Strikes and Spares Manager Cris Cramer.

Head over to their Facebook page to find out when they’re open and for more info.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.