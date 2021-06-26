South Bend Lions look ahead to rest of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions are heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

In their first year playing together, the Lions are still getting used it sitting at a 3-4-3 record ten games into the season.

“It’s up to us to decide how we play and how we show up,” midfielder Nana Tuffour said. “I know we’ve played pretty good and we have the potential to do more. That’s what I’m saying. Next game, we’re coming all out like we want to make sure we are ready for the next game. Whoever is coming has to be careful because we are coming for a win.

They have yet to win a game at home and the team is eager to with only two home matches left in the season.

“We’ve played very well,” head coach Thiago Pinto said. “I think we’ve competed well. We’ve won some good games away. We owe our fans a good win at home. I think we’ve competed well. I think we can produce more than what the results have shown.”

The South Bend Lions were scheduled to scrimmage Chicago House AC Saturday afternoon at School Field but that was cancelled due the scheduled rain.

All ticket sales will be refunded.

The next South Bend Lions game is Tuesday at the Flint City Bucks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.