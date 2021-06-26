Advertisement

Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 4-game skid

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates before scoring after hitting a two-run home run...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates before scoring after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, June 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - AJ Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from being no hit by the Chicago Cubs one night earlier with a 6-2 victory Friday night.

After Gavin Lux drew a walk to lead off the inning, Pollock drove a sinker by Ryan Tepera (0-1) just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Joc Pederson for the go-ahead runs.

Muncy added another two-run shot to right field to provide insurance for Los Angeles, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Zach McKinstry also went deep for the Dodgers.

Blake Treinen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs’ five hits.

6/26/2021 2:56:59 AM (GMT -4:00)

