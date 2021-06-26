Pet Vet: Separation Anxiety and the Pandemic Pup

(WNDU) - Recent polling indicates that about 10% of U.S. adults adopted a new pet last year.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly Miller to discuss the impact on pets when owners need to go back to work.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.