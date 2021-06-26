Advertisement

Pet Vet: Separation Anxiety and the Pandemic Pup

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Recent polling indicates that about 10% of U.S. adults adopted a new pet last year.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly Miller to discuss the impact on pets when owners need to go back to work.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
First Alert Weather DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain adding up so far, More expected through Sunday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
Culver Indiana is a great place to cool down this summer and it’s where I’m at for today’s One...
One Tank Trips: Culver, IN

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Penny
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Tess
Dr. David Visser joins 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about heart murmurs in pets!
Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs in Dogs and Cats
Dr. David Visser joins 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about heart murmurs in pets!
Pet Vet - Heart Murmurs