Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse qualifies for 1500M Final

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - The Olympic Trials for Track and Field are wrapped up and Notre Dame’s top runner continues to impress.

The Golden Domer Yared Nuguse finished second in his heat and second overall with a time of 3:38:60. half a second quicker than Friday’s prelims.

Nuguse will race for his spot in Tokyo Sunday night at 7:40 PM right here on WNDU.

