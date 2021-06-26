Advertisement

Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3

Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against...
Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yusei Kikuchi pitched into the sixth inning and Luis Torrens homered twice, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games.

Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts.

AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season.

But the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/25/2021 11:46:42 PM (GMT -4:00)

