Goshen Downtown Summer Block Party continues despite rain

By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The outdoor portion of the Downtown Summer Block Party in Goshen was canceled due to the rain, but that didn’t stop the party from still happening indoors.

Many businesses were able to still show all that Downtown Goshen has to offer, like The Imagination Spot and The Soapy Gnome, two businesses that are both celebrating being in new locations.

These businesses say they are so excited to show customers what they have to offer in their new space, and that they really appreciate the continued support of the Goshen community.

“We’re still kind of new. A lot of people didn’t know about our shop, so we weren’t sure last year if we were going to make it through or not, but the local community really got together and actually went out of their way to shop from us online,” Imagination Spot Owner Jasmine Wall said.

“Well, that is the thing I love the most is being part of the downtown community here in Goshen. It’s very supportive. Our customers are amazing. We don’t get crabby customers here. We just have a lot of fun serving our customers and being part of the community, The Soapy Gnome Owner Jenny Frech said.

For more information about each of these businesses and others a part of the block party, click here.

