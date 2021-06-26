Elkhart’s Treyton Harris competes in Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Former Elkhart Central track star Treyton Harris competed in the Long Jump Olympic Qualifiers today in Oregon.

The Indiana alum had three attempts to advance to the next round. His second attempt was his furthest at 7.69 meters

Unfortunately, that wasn’t far enough to qualify Harris to advance to the next round.

He finished 16th. The top 12 advanced to the the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.