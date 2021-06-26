Advertisement

Elkhart’s Treyton Harris competes in Olympic Trials

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021 and will be carried on WAVE 3 News and the networks of NBC.(Source: WAVE 3 News/NBC)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Former Elkhart Central track star Treyton Harris competed in the Long Jump Olympic Qualifiers today in Oregon.

The Indiana alum had three attempts to advance to the next round. His second attempt was his furthest at 7.69 meters

Unfortunately, that wasn’t far enough to qualify Harris to advance to the next round.

He finished 16th. The top 12 advanced to the the semifinals.

