Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
First Alert Weather DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain adding up so far, More expected through Sunday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
Culver Indiana is a great place to cool down this summer and it’s where I’m at for today’s One...
One Tank Trips: Culver, IN

Latest News

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King