Community prayer walk in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend community and faith leaders joined together for another community peace walk after an increase in gun violence this past few weeks.

The walk started at the Lasalle Academy where people gathered for a prayer.

The walk then took a group of residents and community leaders down Elwood street, eventually finishing at the Christ Temple Church.

One of those leaders told us these walks are important so the people in the community know they care about them.

“This is empowering people in the community. It’s showing love and saying that we see what’s going on and we stand behind you, and we need to speak out against what’s going on in the community as far as gun violence,” said GVI/Community Liasion Isaac Hunt.

The walk was held near the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in South Bend on June 19th.

