Astros-Tigers rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

DETROIT (AP) - The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night at Comerica Park has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.

Heavy rain was forecast for the Detroit area on Friday night, causing the postponement

6/25/2021 6:41:45 PM (GMT -4:00)