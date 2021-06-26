Advertisement

Astros-Tigers rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, left, and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) shake...
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, left, and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) shake hands before a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night at Comerica Park has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.

Heavy rain was forecast for the Detroit area on Friday night, causing the postponement

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/25/2021 6:41:45 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
First Alert Weather DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain adding up so far, More expected through Sunday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
Culver Indiana is a great place to cool down this summer and it’s where I’m at for today’s One...
One Tank Trips: Culver, IN

Latest News

In their first year playing together, the Lions are still getting used it sitting at a 3-4-3...
South Bend Lions look ahead to rest of season
Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against...
Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021...
Elkhart’s Treyton Harris competes in Olympic Trials
Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse qualifies for 1500M Final