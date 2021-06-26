Advertisement

4 homers pave way for Cubs victory

By South Bend Cubs
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cubs put up a season-high four homers en route to a 10-5 win.

South Bend (19-26) got the scoring going in the first inning. Delvin Zinn reached on an error by third baseman Kelvin Melean to start the home half of the first inning. Two batters later Nelson Velazquez launched his seventh home run of the season and the Cubs took a two-run lead.

Fort Wayne got one run back off Ryan Jensen in the third inning on a two-out single from Melean, but he was thrown out trying to advance to second on a dart from catcher Harrison Wenson.

Fort Wayne would take the lead in the next inning. Reinaldo Ilarraza hit his first home run of the season to start the inning and tie the game up, 2-2. After a Justin Lopez single and a couple of walks from Jensen the TinCaps loaded the bases with one down. Grant Little gave Fort Wayne their first lead on a sac-fly and Adam Kerner followed up with a double to bring home Luis Almanzar, making it a 4-2 deficit for the Cubs.

But South Bend came right back with three runs of their own. Velazquez started off the next inning with a solo-blast, his second homer of the game and eighth of the season. Jake Slaughter followed with a single and the next two batters were retired, bringing up Matt Warkentin. Warkentin made his MiLB debut on Thursday and in the fourth inning he registered his first hit, a herculean blast to center to put the Cubs back in front 5-4.

Joe Nahas took the Cubs most of the way from there out of the bullpen in his South Bend debut after being called up from Myrtle Beach earlier in the week. The right-hander logged four innings and allowed one run, while stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

South Bend was coming off back-to-back games giving up eight runs in the seventh inning. But tonight the seventh was all theirs. Five more runs came in, the first on Zinn’s second home run of the season. The next four runs all came in to score on two errors by Melean at third base, his second and third errors of the game.

The Cubs took a 10-5 lead into the ninth inning and Eury Ramos would record the final three outs to seal a South Bend victory.

Next up: RHP Chris Kachmar takes the mound for the Cubs in game five of this series vs. LHP Ethan Elliott of Fort Wayne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Four Winds Field.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall
List of charges he is facing
Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher
He was freed after serving nearly 16 years for a crime he did not commit.
Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars
First Alert Weather DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado WATCH through 8pm
Culver Indiana is a great place to cool down this summer and it’s where I’m at for today’s One...
One Tank Trips: Culver, IN

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates before scoring after hitting a two-run home run...
Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 4-game skid
In their first year playing together, the Lions are still getting used it sitting at a 3-4-3...
South Bend Lions look ahead to rest of season
Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against...
Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021...
Elkhart’s Treyton Harris competes in Olympic Trials