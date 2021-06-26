2nd Chance: Penny

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Penny!

Penny is affectionate, cuddly, playful, social and loves giving kisses.

She greets everyone she meets with the biggest, goofiest smile.

Sadly, Penny gets passed by again and again because she has allergies.

Her allergies are not a bother to her right now, after receiving treatment and medicated baths.

But her family will need to keep an eye on her and provide the vet care she needs to keep her happy and healthy.

Penny deserves all the love in the world, and did we mention that her adoption fee is only $60 until July 2nd?

If you want to adopt Penny or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

