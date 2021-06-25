Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue center Trevion Williams is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and plans to return for his senior season this fall. He was a first-team all-Big Ten selection and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the top college center last season. The Chicago native averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles as a junior.

