Advertisement

Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Purdue

The Chicago native averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles as a junior.
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA...
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue center Trevion Williams is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and plans to return for his senior season this fall. He was a first-team all-Big Ten selection and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the top college center last season. The Chicago native averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles as a junior.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square

Latest News

Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse advances to 1500-meter Olympic Trial semifinal
Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competes in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials in...
Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny advances to Olympic Trial finals in pole vault
Irish manager Link Jarrett has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
Irish manager Link Jarrett to stay put at Notre Dame
Former Notre Dame hockey star Stephen Johns roller blades on campus June 17, 2021.
Former Irish hockey star Stephen Johns rollerblades across the country for Mental Miles