Two charged in shooting at University Park Mall

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting at University Park Mall back on May 22.

It happened near the food court entrance. One man was shot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

24-year-old Luke Daniel Murphy of South Bend has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 31-year-old Dontrell Diontay Smith of South Bend.

More information in a press release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

St. Joseph County –The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged two individuals in connection with the investigation into a shooting that occurred on May 22, 2001 at the University Pall Mall, Mishawaka.

Luke Daniel Murphy, 24 of South Bend, is charged with: Count I: Attempted Murder a Level 1 Felony Count II: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon a Level 5 Felony

Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant ordered issued. Mr. Murphy was arrested on the warrant in this cause number yesterday, June 24th , in Gary, IN, by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was subsequently transported to St. Joseph County and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail. Mr. Murphy was previously ordered held without bond until his initial hearing after the warrant is served; he remains in the custody of the Jail. His initial hearing is scheduled for today, June 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Traffic & Misdemeanor Courtroom, 1855 Courthouse, 112 S. Lafayette Blvd, South Bend).

Dontrell Diontay Smith, 31 of South Bend, is charged with: Count I: Assisting a Criminal a Level 5 Felony Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant ordered issued. At the issuance of this release, Mr. Smith has not been taken into custody and is being actively sought by law enforcement.

