Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

