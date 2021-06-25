South Bend Cubs avoid No-No but lose to Fort Wayne, 9-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - It was another pitcher’s duel at Four Winds Field into the late innings on Thursday night. Ultimately though it was another big inning that did in the South Bend Cubs (18-26) as they lost 9-1 to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23).

Derek Casey got the start for South Bend and tallied a career-high 11 strikeouts, which were the most by any South Bend Cubs pitcher this season. Through the first six innings he allowed just one run on two base hits. At the time that meant that the first three starting pitchers in the series for South Bend had collectively logged 16 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 27.

And tonight it was South Bend that scored first.

Edmond Americaan drew a walk with two outs in the third inning and would take it himself from there. He stole second base with Delvin Zinn at the plate and then shortly after, with Zinn still up, stole third and scored on an errant throw down from catcher Jonny Homza.

The lead wouldn’t last long. Kelvin Melean took the first pitch of the fourth inning over the left field wall to tie things up, 1-1.

The game would remain tied into the seventh. Casey remained in the game, gave up a leadoff double to Justin Lopez but then got Seamus Curran to flyout to left field. What followed was the scariest moment of the game as Ethan Skender was hit in the helmet by a fastball and went to the ground for a lengthy period as the Fort Wayne training staff tended to their third baseman. It was the fourth time Skender had been hit by a pitch in the last two games. Eventually he would walk off on his own power and Jawuan Harris would come in to pinch run.

That’s the last batter Casey would face as he exited the game with runners at first and second, one out, and the game still tied 1-1.

Burl Carraway came in out of the bullpen and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. The left-hander then walked Reinaldo Ilarraza to walk in a run and hit Homza to bring in another run. Melean followed next with a two-RBI single. After Carraway struck out Agustin Ruiz he walked Tirso Ornelas and was replaced by Jose Albertos.

The first pitch of the game for Albertos resulted in a grand slam off the bat of Justin Lopez, his second extra-base hit of the inning. That made it 9-1 Fort Wayne as the TinCaps put up eight runs in the seventh for the second straight game.

And the TinCaps took a combined no-hitter into the eighth between starter Moises Lugo and relievers Ramon Perez and Austin Smith.

Cody Tyler would come in to pitch the ninth inning.

The first batter of the bottom of the ninth was Nelson Velazquez, who ended the no-hitter with an infield single to third base that Melean couldn’t field cleanly. Melean moved to third base after Skender exited the game. The next batter Jake Slaughter ripped a ground-rule double over the side wall in right but the next three batters were retired and South Bend couldn’t push across another run.

Next up: RHP Ryan Jensen takes the mound for the Cubs in game four of this series vs. Anderson Espinoza of Fort Wayne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Four Winds Field.