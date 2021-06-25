Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse advances to 1500-meter Olympic Trial semifinal

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse looks to advance to the semifinal of the 1500-meter race.

Nuguse needed to just get a Top 6 finish in his heat, and he got that with ease.

Nuguse finished in second place in his heat, running the 1500 meters in 3:39.09.

The Irish track star is on to the semifinal. That will get started tomorrow night at 7 PM.

