Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse advances to 1500-meter Olympic Trial semifinal

Nuguse needed to just get a Top 6 finish in his heat, and he got that with ease.
Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse looks to advance to the semifinal of the 1500-meter race.

Nuguse finished in second place in his heat, running the 1500 meters in 3:39.09.

The Irish track star is on to the semifinal. That will get started tomorrow night at 7 PM.

