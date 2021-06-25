New community center aims to unify Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new Elkhart community center whose goal is to unify families and build communities.

They say it takes a village to raise children. That’s exactly what The Village Community Center is aiming to do with their new space.

The Village opened on May 1 and wants to serve as a resource hub for all Elkhart residents.

“The Village is a place where you can come and unwind, relax,” co-founder Kendall McGee said. “Kind of like your one stop shop for peace, resources, influence, mentoring, entrepreneurship.”

The community center is located in the old Roosevelt Elementary School and only took the pair 60 days to renovate all 8000 sq feet.

“What you see here,” co-founder Damond Smart said. “What you see in The Village was done with these hands and those hands and beautiful minds. I trust my brother with all my heart, and I trust what I’m going to do and I know he is going to follow through. And it’s all about just leadership that I know we can have. And it’s going to start with us.”

There’s certainly no shortage of things to do at The Village. It has a game room, a weight room, an Internet café and even a recording studio.

The Village is currently enrolling for their youth summer program. Every day children will do writing, physical activities and choose an elective.

The founders say they want one thing more than anything else from those who come to The Village.

“I want them to walk into The Village and feel love,” Smart said. “First off, respected. And know the help that we’re trying to do is genuine. We don’t want it to come off like we’re trying to make you do anything. We want you to come in here and say, ‘Hey, I want a hug or I want the help,’ and we are going to go find it for you.”

More information about The Village Community Center can be found here.

