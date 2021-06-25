Mishawaka couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary next week.

Connie and Joseph Coyner first met in 1950.

“I was with my friend at a barber shop quartet show and we were walking home. He stopped by with a guy I knew in his car...In fact he just took my hand and said, ‘I want you to sit with me,’” Connie said.

Connie said it was love at first sight.

“He was pretty good looking. Tall and handsome. Had a nice car,” she said.

“She was fun to be with,” Joseph said.

They got married in 1951 after Joseph returned home from the Army.

“He came home on Tuesday and we got married on Saturday,” Connie said.

Over the years they went on wonderful adventures together and had two boys.

“You couldn’t ask for a better woman because she puts up with me,” Joseph said.

What is the key to a long, lasting marriage?

“Patience. Patience. That’s the main thing I think,” Connie said.

“You have to keep your mouth closed and think a little bit,” Joseph said laughing.

The couple plans to have a big polish dinner to celebrate.

