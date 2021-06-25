Michigan man freed from prison after nearly 16 years behind bars

Berrien County, Ind. (WNDU) -A man convicted of playing a role in a 2005 violent crime in Benton Harbor is now out of prison after new evidence has come to light.

“You can’t be angry, you can’t hold onto grudges. You’ve got to live and let go, and move on with your life,” Corey McCall says.

McCall can now move on after spending nearly 16 years in prison for something he said he had nothing to do with from the start.

“Doing time in prison for something you ain’t do tends to wear on your mind, on your psyche. You have to build yourself up and come back to reality,” McCall says.

He was convicted and sentenced to life for being an accomplice to a 2005 triple murder in Benton Harbor. The victims included a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head. Here’s reaction from our coverage back then:

“For somebody to come in there and cold-bloodedly shoot them,” a woman near the scene says. “That was just heartless and senseless.”

That is true. It was a grizzly crime, but Corey McCall had nothing to do with it. The Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit discovered new evidence including the actual gunman admitting McCall was never at the scene of the murder.

“Now that that evidence exists, and we know what the evidence is, obviously it’s our job to correct the record,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says.

So correct the record, they did. At a Friday morning court hearing in Berrien County, a judge granted McCall his freedom.

Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli put out this statement: “I fully recognize, however, that setting aside the conviction cannot begin to adequately compensate Mr. McCall for what he has lost. Nothing can restore his lost youth or return to him the years he spent in prison.”

So on Friday, he walked out of an Ionia, Michigan prison to his family; from behind bars to the loving arms of those who never gave up on him.

“They can’t get that time back, he can’t get that time back, you know, and the only thing now is making up time,” McCall’s fiancé said at Friday’s press conference following his release from prison. She is referring to catching up with family and friends.

A time for new memories, a brighter future, and as a man of few words his future plans are simple.

“Just to enjoy my family and get myself together.”

