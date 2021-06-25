Advertisement

Medical Moment: New treatment for lupus nephritis

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lupus nephritis is the most common side effect of the autoimmune condition lupus.

It’s the disease that caused actress and musician Selena Gomez to undergo a kidney transplant and raised public awareness of the condition.

Now, scientists say there are promising new drugs that can stop the kidney damage with fewer toxic side effects.

Martie Salt has more.

The FDA approved the one drug in January, and the other was approved in December of 2020.

