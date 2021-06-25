Marian and La Lumiere alum Jaden Ivey makes USA Men’s U19 World Cup roster

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian and La Lumiere basketball star Jaden Ivey has been selected to compete on the 12-man roster of USA Basketball’s Under 19 World Cup Team.

The 2021 USA Men's U19 World Cup Team roster is set 🇺🇸



The 12-member squad will go for gold at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Latvia. — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 25, 2021

Ivey was announced as one of the 17 finalists to make the team earlier this week.

I did itttttt, just a kid from the 574 man! Time to go get this gold medal🙏🏾 https://t.co/7TDcKsiInu — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 25, 2021

I’ve grinded so hard to put myself in this position. I’m so blessed to say that I will compete for a gold medal! Thank you to those who have all helped me get to this point. It’s only up from here🤞🏾 — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 25, 2021

As a freshman at Purdue, Ivey averaged 11.1 points per game for the Boilermakers.

Fellow Boilermaker and Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst also made the roster. Furst won Mr. Basketball in Indiana in 2021 and will be a freshman at Purdue next season.

