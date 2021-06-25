Marian and La Lumiere alum Jaden Ivey makes USA Men’s U19 World Cup roster
As a freshman at Purdue, Ivey averaged 11.1 points per game for the Boilermakers.
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian and La Lumiere basketball star Jaden Ivey has been selected to compete on the 12-man roster of USA Basketball’s Under 19 World Cup Team.
Ivey was announced as one of the 17 finalists to make the team earlier this week.
Fellow Boilermaker and Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst also made the roster. Furst won Mr. Basketball in Indiana in 2021 and will be a freshman at Purdue next season.
