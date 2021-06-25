Advertisement

Marian and La Lumiere alum Jaden Ivey makes USA Men’s U19 World Cup roster

As a freshman at Purdue, Ivey averaged 11.1 points per game for the Boilermakers.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian and La Lumiere basketball star Jaden Ivey has been selected to compete on the 12-man roster of USA Basketball’s Under 19 World Cup Team.

Ivey was announced as one of the 17 finalists to make the team earlier this week.

As a freshman at Purdue, Ivey averaged 11.1 points per game for the Boilermakers.

Fellow Boilermaker and Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst also made the roster. Furst won Mr. Basketball in Indiana in 2021 and will be a freshman at Purdue next season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron (41) slides safely into second base for a double ahead of the tag...
Correa leads Astros to 11th straight win, 12-3 over Tigers
The South Bend Cubs lost their eighth-straight game on Thursday night.
South Bend Cubs avoid No-No but lose to Fort Wayne, 9-1
Yared Nuguse moves on to the Olympic Trial semifinal in the 1500-meter race.
Notre Dame track star Yared Nuguse advances to 1500-meter Olympic Trial semifinal
Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competes in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials in...
Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny advances to Olympic Trial finals in pole vault