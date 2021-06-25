Advertisement

Lullaby of Broadway comes to the Lerner Theatre

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to escape the rain this weekend and do something indoors, head to the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

Lullaby of Broadway will premiere Friday night.

The show reviews different musicals throughout history and takes you through the golden years of Broadway.

There will also be contemporary numbers too.

“It truly is something for everyone,” said Ashlea Harrington, director of education for Premier Arts. “Your eyes are constantly bouncing from left to right and it really is just a spectacle.”

Performances of Lullaby of Broadway will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $25.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days for Heavy Rain
Mishawaka couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Mishawaka couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Waves of Rain through the Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast