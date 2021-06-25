Lullaby of Broadway comes to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to escape the rain this weekend and do something indoors, head to the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

Lullaby of Broadway will premiere Friday night.

The show reviews different musicals throughout history and takes you through the golden years of Broadway.

There will also be contemporary numbers too.

“It truly is something for everyone,” said Ashlea Harrington, director of education for Premier Arts. “Your eyes are constantly bouncing from left to right and it really is just a spectacle.”

Performances of Lullaby of Broadway will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $25.

