Lerner Theatre warning about fake Facebook profile

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lerner Theatre says it is seeing a growing trend of fake profiles and fake accounts being created with the intention to scam and fraud.

The Lerner wants to remind you that it will not ask for credit card information unless it is part of the ticket order process in person, over the phone, or from its website, www.thelerner.com.

The theatre says if you received this request, please report the profile as a fake account and delete it.

