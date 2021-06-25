Advertisement

‘Lawless 50’ mountain bike race starting in July

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Iron Shoe Distillery and the Northern Indiana Mountain Bike Association are teaming up to put on a bike race in July.

Called “The Lawless 50,” the race runs 50 miles, with shorter trail options for those who don’t want to pedal the whole way.

Gears start turning around 9 in the morning on July 17 in Vandalia, Michigan at the T.K. Lawless Park.

Food trucks will be available all day for riders and families.

And all proceeds from the race will go to fund cycling education and efforts to protect and preserve trails in the area.

Bikers of all skill levels are welcome.

“If somebody’s new to mountain biking, we’d would encourage you to try it it’s fun. It’s good to connect with everyone and really push yourself to see what a race might be like,” JIM HARRY, a board member of the Northern Indiana Mountain Bike Association.

And if you’re interested, don’t wait to sign up.

The registration discount ends on June 30, so if you want to save a couple bucks, now’s your chance.

You can register online at bikereg.com.

