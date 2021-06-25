Advertisement

Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny advances to Olympic Trial finals in pole vault

Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competes in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials in...
Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competes in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on June 24, 2021.(NBC Olympics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competed in the Olympic Trials in pole vault on Thursday night, and she impressed.

Chorny put up a personal best 14′ 5.25″ jump finishing in eighth to advance to the pole vault finals on Saturday.

You can watch Chorny compete at 8:40 PM in the pole vault finals Saturday on NBCOlympics.com.

