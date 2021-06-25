Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny advances to Olympic Trial finals in pole vault

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competed in the Olympic Trials in pole vault on Thursday night, and she impressed.

Chorny put up a personal best 14′ 5.25″ jump finishing in eighth to advance to the pole vault finals on Saturday.

@chorny_lo Lauren Chorny qualified for the pole vault finals on Saturday with a personal best vault of

14' 5.25"!! Way to go Lauren!!! #lancerpride #OlympicTrials #usatf — LHS Track & Field (@coachhengy) June 25, 2021

You can watch Chorny compete at 8:40 PM in the pole vault finals Saturday on NBCOlympics.com.

Lauren Chorny qualifies for Olympic Trials Pole Vault Finals on Saturday 6/26 at 8:40pm!! Finished Tied for 12th in today’s competition. Will be streamed on https://t.co/NvoJtTufIw at 8:40pm Saturday. #LancerUp — LHS Athletics (@LHSLancerSports) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.