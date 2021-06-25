Lakeshore alum Lauren Chorny advances to Olympic Trial finals in pole vault
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Lakeshore High School alum Lauren Chorny competed in the Olympic Trials in pole vault on Thursday night, and she impressed.
Chorny put up a personal best 14′ 5.25″ jump finishing in eighth to advance to the pole vault finals on Saturday.
You can watch Chorny compete at 8:40 PM in the pole vault finals Saturday on NBCOlympics.com.
